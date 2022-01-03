Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 7

Did Kody change his stance?

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 7, Janelle's kids blew up and called his COVID rules stupid.

Things took an even wilder turn when the talk turned to the holidays and how Kody wanted the wives to stay in town and follow his rules.

Elsewhere, Janelle realized the relationship was falling apart and made a decision.

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.