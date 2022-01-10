Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 8

Did the Brown family manage to find some resolution?

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 8, Kody revealed a secret to his wives that changed everything.

Meanwhile, Christine and Janelle had to choose between seeing Kody and their older children.

Elsewhere, Robyn and Meri followed Kody's COVID rules to have thanksgiving with them.

