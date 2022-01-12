Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Who got caught in the crossfire?

On Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 1 Episode 1, Maci and Cheyenne organized a family reunion, bringing moms from across the franchise together.

It also brought franchise villain, Farrah Abraham, into the fold, leading to a blowout fight.

Meanwhile, Briana made a comment that started a brutal war of words between Jade and Ashley.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.