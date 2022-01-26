Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Who arrived at the reunion?

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 1 Episode 3 kicked off with Leah opening up about someone she invited.

Meanwhile, Amber shed light on her strained relationship with her daughter.

By the end of the hour, another big name arrived at the house, leading to a big shift.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.