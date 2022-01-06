Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 16 Episode 5

Did Noella go too far?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 5, Dr. Jen tried to get through to Noella about her predicament with her husband,

However, things took an explosive turn when Noella had some views on the matter.

Meanwhile, Emily set the record straight over her feud with Shannon.

How did Heather react to all of the drama?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.