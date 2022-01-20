Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Wild Cards

Did Noella tell Heather what she really thought of her?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 7 kicked off with the housewives getting an invite on a private jet.

Noella was left out in the cold initially and had something to say about the last-minute invite.

The rest of the housewives ducked for cover when an argument kicked off.

Meanwhile, Shannon's loyalty was called into question.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.