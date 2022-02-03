TV Ratings: Celebrity Big Brother Premiere Tops Night

The long hiatus between seasons of Celebrity Big Brother appears to have worked wonders for the ratings.

The highly-anticipated Season 3 premiere drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

Both metrics helped the show lead the broadcast networks.

The Amazing Race fit like a glove out of the season premiere, managing 3.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Good Sam held steady at 2.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The Sophia Bush-fronted medical drama is not performing as well as expected.

There was nothing unusual for ABC, with the network's comedies on par with recent results.

They include The Goldbergs (3.4 million/0.6 rating), The Wonder Years (2.3 million/0.5 rating), The Conners (3.2 million/0.5 rating), and Home Economics (2.1 million/0.4 rating).

The Alphabet network closed out the night with The Chase, which managed 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The CW's Legends of Tomorrow (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Batwoman (0.5 million/0.1 rating) both added viewers, but were stable in the demo.

I Can See Your Voice (2.4 million/0.4 rating) and Next Level Chef (2 million/0.4 rating) were steady for FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.