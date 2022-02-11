Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Who helped Mike feel reborn?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 6, he declared he was blessified and ready to embrace change.

Meanwhile, Angelina was left in shock over the events surrounding the spiritual reading with a pet psychic.

Elsewhere, the roomies got together to plan their next family vacation.

Where did they land?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.