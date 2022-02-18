Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Jenni manage to celebrate her engagement?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 7 kicked off with the family set to go to a new destination.

With Jenni and her husband-to-be in a happy mood, the others were at odds with one another.

Angelina was in a lot of trouble when new details about the wedding day roast hit the headlines.

Did she really leak the footage?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.