Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion Online: Season 1 Episode 4

How did the moms react to Farrah's arrival?

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 1 Episode 4 left everyone shocked by the sudden arrival.

Farrah wanted to make a big impression on the house, leading to some shocking scenes.

Meanwhile, a challenging obstacle course landed a cast member in the hospital.

How did everyone bounce back following the harrowing ordeal?

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.