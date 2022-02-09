Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Farrah derail the entire reunion?

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 1 Episode 5 kicked off with the women reacting to the mysterious arrival.

Meanwhile, the boys made a swift exit from the reunion on a boat.

The girls were left to relax and spend time with Coach Bryant.

Elsewhere, Maci and Farrah finally talked face-to-face about the past.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.