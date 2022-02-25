Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did Sheldon manage to prove his worth?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 14, the youngster went to war with Dr. Lee, a new scientist in the lab.

Meanwhile, Mary had to make a decision about what to do with a lotto ticket.

How did Meemaw react to her decision?

Elsewhere, Misty had trouble wth a new kid at school.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.