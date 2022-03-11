Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did the gang manage to avoid fighting during the tropical storm?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 10, Snooki and Angelina thought it would be a good idea to re-enact their famous fight.

Meanwhile, the roomies partied on a boat that doubled as a mansion, leading to some shocking encounters.

Elsewhere, the gang brought a sex therapist into the mix, and it gave us a lot of laughs.

Who had the most to say about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.