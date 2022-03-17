Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Mind Blown

Who came out on top in one of the most epic fight of the season?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 13 found Shannon and Gina going to war over comments being made about jealousy.

Meanwhile, Heather was forced to make a decision about whether she believed Shannon or Gina following another controversial decision.

Elsewhere, Emily proceeded with a case that could cost her a lot more than a friendship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.