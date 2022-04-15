Lily D. Moore Headlines Color My World with Love For Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark is doing something truly unique with Color My World with Love.

It blends traditional and non-traditional love stories for a compelling romantic movie.

It highlights the changing tides within the Hallmark franchise, with more inclusive offerings to warm more hearts.

Lily D. Moore (Never Have I Ever), Erica Durance (North to Home, Open by Christmas), Benjamin Ayres (You, Me & the Christmas Trees, Detention Adventure), and David DeSanctis (Where Hope Grows) star in Color My World with Love, a new original for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The movie recently wrapped production for airing later this year.

"Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities," said Lily D. Moore.

"I hope viewers take away that Color my World with Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities."

Kendall (Moore) is a talented artist with Down Syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the Impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them.

Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper, The Wedding Veil), Kendall is happy and thriving.

Her life takes an exciting turn when she meets Brad (DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners, and romance blooms.

Emma has spent the last 22 years trying to protect her daughter and has reservations about Kendall and Brad’s new relationship, especially when it quickly moves in a serious direction.

Not wanting Kendall to experience heartbreak, Emma tries to slow things down. With the help of Nic (Ayres), a longtime family friend of Brad’s, Emma slowly accepts that Kendall is ready to – and should – live her own life.

In the process, Emma learns a lesson from Kendall about looking beyond what’s in front of you and seeing the beauty that exists.

And, just maybe, she finds herself ready to find love once again.

Color My World with Love is from Spell Love Productions LTD.

Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, and Kimberley Bradley are executive producers.

Charles Cooper is producer, and Peter Benson directed.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.