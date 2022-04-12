TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips Opposite Tougher Competition

There was a tougher competition on the broadcast networks Monday, thanks to CBS' broadcast of the CMT Awards.

The show averaged 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, leading the night in total viewers while matching 9-1-1 and American Idol for the demo crown.

9-1-1 managed 4.8 million viewers, down a bit week-to-week.

9-1-1: Lone Star (4.2 million/0.5 rating), meanwhile was up in total viewers and steady in the demo.

ABC's American Idol, which featured a shocking departure, managed 5.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating across two hours.

The Good Doctor followed with 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, American Song Contest continued its decent, logging just 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

NBC would be wise to revert The Voice to two cycles a season again.

The network has struggled to launch a new hit at midseason.

The Endgame (1.5 million/0.2 rating) was steady at series lows.

Over on The CW, All American (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and All American Homecoming (0.3 million/0.1 rating) were both down in viewers.

Homecoming is awaiting word on its future, but the series will likely be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.