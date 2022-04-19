Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Was there a future for Jimmy and Kim in the world of law?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 kicked off by revealing that things were in a horrifying place for them.

As enemies closed in, they had to strike a deal that could benefit everyone.

Elsewhere, Nacho was on the run for his life as he pressed on with a dangerous new mission.

Who caught up with him?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.