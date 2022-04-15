Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 17

Did Izzy manage to defend a jockey?

On Bull Season 6 Episode 17, a man was accused of committing arson against a stable owner who fired him.

However, there was far more to the story than anyone could have anticipated, leading to some shocking decisions.

Elsewhere, things took a turn at home for Bull as his son was unwell.

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.