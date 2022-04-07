Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 12 Episode 5

Did Kailyn manage to come to terms with the secret?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 12 Episode 5, she was left in shock when a secret Vee and Javi had been keeping went public.

Meanwhile, Jade tried to create stability for Kloie, who was struggling in Sean's absence.

Elsewhere, Brianna and Devoin tried lessons from therapy in an attempt to rebuild their co-parenting relationship.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.