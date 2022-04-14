Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Band of Housewives

Who was spreading the rumors about Noella?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 17, Noella confronted Heather because she felt the returning housewives was causing all the problems.

Meanwhile, Gina and Shannon tried to salvage their friendship after another hurdle threatened to tear them apart.

Elsewhere, Emily tried to get through to a friend that she needed to indulge in some time for herself.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.