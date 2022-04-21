Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 16 Reunion

Who helped Shannon?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 18, the longest-serving star on the cast suffered a fashion emergency.

As the cameras started rolling, there was an awkward moment when Heather hit her with accusations about her past marriage.

Meanwhile, Noella got the chance to reveal her side of what happened with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

How did Heather react to some receipts?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.