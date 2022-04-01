Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 17

How did Sheldon navigate a strange request?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 17, the youngster wondered what Paige was up to when she asked something of him.

Meanwhile, George Sr. and Mary were caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale's breakup.

As they tried to see both sides of the argument, it was clear that more was at play.

Elsewhere, Georgie dropped a huge bombshell on Mandy.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.