Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did George and Mary realize the true extent of Georgie's situation?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 19, the pair were adamant about meeting Mandy, but there was much more to the tale than they first thought.

Meanwhile, Sheldon and Missy set out on a fact-finding mission when something didn't add up with something they were told.

What did they learn?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.