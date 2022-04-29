Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 20

Did Sheldon and Missy manage to learn the truth about Mandy's pregnancy?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 20, the pair realized there was more to the story than they first thought.

Meanwhile, Mandy worried about anyone outside the household learning the truth, and set off to keep everyone quiet.

Elsewhere, Mary and George had an argument about what to do next.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.