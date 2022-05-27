Alexis Bledel Departs The Handmaid's Tale Before Season 5

The Handmaid's Tale will return for Season 5 down one significant cast member.

Alexis Bledel, who played Emily, has decided not to return.

Bledel released a statement about her decision.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time," Bledel said in a statement.

"I am forever grateful to [showrunner] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Emily is a former handmaid and task partner for June (Elisabeth Moss).

She searched for ways to rebel, and was punished greatly for her efforts.

Emily spent time at a work camp and suffered female castration before she managed to escape the horrors and cross into Canada at the end of The Handmaid's Tale Season 3.

During The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Emily was helping to receipt the children smuggled out of Gilead as they learned to live without constant fear, something she knew a lot about.

Emily was determined to continue with the movement, so it will be interesting how she'll be written out of the story.

It's a big move for Bledel, who has been nominated for three Emmys for the role, winning one.

The former Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls star currently has one other project in the works, according to her IMDB page.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 is in pre-production status, and potentially, she'll star with other possible returning cast members, including America Ferrara, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is currently in production and is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime later in 2022.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 also starred Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

What do you think of the news?

How will this impact The Handmaid's Tale's plot going forward?

We'd love to hear your thoughts.

