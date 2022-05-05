Billy Magnussen Talks Made For Love and Byron's Ability to Love

At the end of Made for Love Season 1, after everything she did to escape Byron, Hazel wound up right back in his orbit.

Made for Love Season 2 finds a new dynamic between Bryon and Hazel, and it's harder to choose sides as the characters reveal new depths.

We had the chance to jump on the phone with Billy Magnussen, who plays Bryon, to talk all about it.

Magnussen played the slick, handsome baddish guy in to Tell a Story, and he easily slipped into the same framework as Byron Gogol, the tech genius who is transforming how people work, live, and love in Made for Love.

He doesn't play the so-called bad guys as bad guys, something he notes in our interview.

With Byron, Magnussen gives him just enough vulnerability that, with his good looks, makes you question your judgment of him.

Made for Love gives Magnussen even more opportunity to pull the rug out from under us with the uploaded Byron, who gets along famously with uploaded Hazel.

If they can be those people, then could that indicate how the future might unfold between Byron and Hazel?

Magnussen is certain that Byron can love, although we couldn't quite settle on what that love looked like.

Magnussen also points out the irony of the world Byron has created as he hopes to create new avenues for deeper connections -- no one is connected at all.

It's a pretty quick interview, but hopefully, it gives you some insight into Byron's state of mind.

Take a look.

Have you been watching Made for Love this season?

Where do you stand on Bryon's evolution?

Does he stand a chance with Hazel, or should Hazel keep the door shut on him for the time being?

New episodes of Made for Love drop on Thursdays on HBO Max.

