Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Who did not make it out of the midseason finale alive?

On Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7, things took a dangerous turn when Jimmy made a deal with someone who wanted one of his allies dead.

Meanwhile, Kim was thrown a dangerous curveball and had to figure out how to deal with a last-minute snag in their plan.

As storylines started to converge, it became clear that the world was changing for everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.