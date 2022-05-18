Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 12 Episode 11

Did Leah ditch half the cast?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 12 Episode 11, she opened up about social media going down recently, and how she had to make a call about her friends.

Meanwhile, Kail revealed she would not be attending in-person, but did reveal she was in a new relationship.

Elsewhere, Jade discussed rekindling her love for Sean post-rehab.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.