Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 12 Episode 9

Did Kailyn reunite with Javi?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 12 Episode 9, Ashley supported Bar through a difficult period of his life.

Meanwhile, Briana tried to bring Luis and Devoin together to help the girls.

Elsewhere, Jaylan grew closer to Leah and her family,

Jade opened a salon while prepping for Sean's return.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.