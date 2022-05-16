Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 3

Did Kandi manage to find the right balance?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 3, the toll of running restaurants and being a part of an iconic band proved to be a lot for Kandi.

Who tried to help her see that it would be better to make some changes?

Meanwhile, Sheree and Drew decided to confront one another over rumors.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.