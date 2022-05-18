Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 1

How did the Plaths manage to bounce back?

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 1 kicked off with a string of revelations as one marriage was in jeopardy and a relationship was over.

Meanwhile, Ethan and Olivia tried to mend fences in Tampa, but was it too late?

Elsewhere, Micah grew accustomed to life in Los Angeles.

Was he making a mistake?

Finally, Kim shared a revelation with the family as Moriah came to a sudden epiphany.

