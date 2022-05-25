Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 2

What happened between Max and Moriah?

Micah was out to get answers on Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 2, and it meant meeting up with his sister's ex.

Meanwhile, the divide between Kim and Barry continued to grow, leaving their future uncertain.

Elsewhere, Moriah opened up to the family about the breakup, leaving her stunned when they asked questions.

What did she say to them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.