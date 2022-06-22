Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 6

How did the family manage to celebrate Christmas?

Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 6 kicked off with everyone very much divided.

Meanwhile, Jackson continued to recover from leg surgery, while Zach and Tori got creative to help their kids through a difficult time.

Meanwhile, Amy and Matt stayed apart for the holidays as everyone came to terms with the new normal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.