Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Was it game over for Ethan and Olivia?

On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 6, tensions flared up when Ethan returned from Cairo.

Meanwhile, Kim tried to come to terms with the very likely prospect of divorce.

Which of her children did she turn to for advice?

Elsewhere, Moriah's ex-boyfriend went public about their relationship, paving the way for an emotional turn of events.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.