Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Is there a future for Barry and Kim?

Kim returned home on Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7, and the pair finally talked through their issues.

Meanwhile, Moriah lashed out at Lydia when she learned about her recent meet-ups with Max.

Elsewhere, Micah celebrated a wild 21st birthday party at a strip club with Ethan and Olivia.

