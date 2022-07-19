TV Ratings: The Bachelorette Steady, Claim to Fame Dips

it was another night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks on Monday.

The latest season of The Bachelorette continued with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

These numbers are steady vs. last week's fast nationals but down vs, the broadcast finals.

Despite the show being on the downside this year, it is still dominating Mondays in the demo, which highlights the wider issue with the broadcast networks of late.

Claim to Fame followed with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- not a great result, but not terrible.

The series is cheap summer programming, but don't expect it to continue beyond this season unless it starts to move in the other direction.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior secured 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The show is a shell of its former self and might not be long for this world unless the streaming numbers are strong.

FOX went with Don't Forget the Lyrics (1.9 million/0.3 rating) and Beat Shazam (1.8 million/0.3 rating).

Those shows have been respectable performers, not far off what the network's scripted roster was pulling in-season.

Over on The CW, canceled dramas, Roswell New Mexico (0.4 million/0.1 rating) and In the Dark (0.3 million/0.1 rating) were relatively stable.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.