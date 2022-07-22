Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 17

Did Mike slip back into his old ways?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 17, things took a turn at dinner when Mike exposed messages from Angelina's past.

As the ladies got heated, Jenni, Deena, and Snooki found themselves questioning whether there was any way to move on with Angelina.

With Mike tipping over the edge, it was down to the others to try and get things back on the right track.

