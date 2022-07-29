Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Angelina finally face the music?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 18, the tension mounted when the gang returned and the ladies were in contact with her.

As more details about the feud came to light, Mike couldn't help himself and caused more drama.

Meanwhile, Deena and Snooki tried to deal with a big betrayal.

How did Jenni feel about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.