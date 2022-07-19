Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 2

How did everyone bounce back after the rose ceremony's cancellation?

On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 2, things took an explosive turn when Gabby and Rachel surprised the 29 remaining men.

Meanwhile, Rachel embarked on her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience.

Elsewhere, a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session left two cast members at a very different place in their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.