Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Micah believe his mother?

On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 9, the pair shared first-ever cocktails together and Kim got candid about her past and why her parenting technique was different from others.

Meanwhile, Ethan and Barry finally made amends, but Ethan seemed intent on keeping even more secrets from Olivia.

Elsewhere, Lydia asked Kim some tough questions that threatened the newfound harmony inside the house.

Use the video above to watch Welcome to Plathville online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.