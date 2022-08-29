House of the Dragon Episode 3 Trailer Confirms Time Jump, New Heir(s), & More!

House of the Dragon has been one of the biggest surprises in years.

Many thought the series would struggle to emerge from the shadow of Game of Thrones, but the series is delivering in many ways.

At the end of House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2, Viserys announced he would marry Alicent.

A new preview for House of the Dragon takes to the future, with Viserys married to Rhaenyra's best friend, and on a somewhat shocking note, Alicent has a son named Aegon.

This perfectly fits in with what Alicent's father, Otto, had planned for her when he started the process of planning her future, or should we say scheming to secure her future?

The trailer teases a significant shift in Rhaenyra and Alicent's friendship, and it looks like they're more against one another than ever.

Rhaenyra's relationship with her father is also suffering because she has a very different outlook on life than her father, which I'm sure will be used against her when the time comes to pick a new heir.

We don't know what Rhaenyra will do when the time comes to choose an heir, but we know a lot can change between now and then.

What we do know is that Otto is determined for Aegon to ascend the throne, and it certainly makes you worry about what they'll have planned for Rhaenyra if she stands in their way.

Then there's the whole Corlys and Daemon of it all.

They seemingly made a pact at the end of the second episode, which looks to benefit both of them on the next episode.

Daemon lives for fire and blood, and getting to use his dragon to unleash holy hell on Corlys' enemies is the best foot forward for him.

The series seems intent on filling in all of the blanks to get to a certain part of the story.

That's not necessarily bad, but this clip spoils some of the episode's biggest moments.

Alas, take a look at the clip below and hit the comments below.

House of the Dragon continues Sundays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.