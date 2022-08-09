Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 5

With 14 men still in the competition, it was time to turn up the heat.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 took the ladies to Bruges as connections started to deepen.

However, Logan decided to confess feelings that sent the leading ladies over the edge.

Meanwhile, Rachel made a shocking choice that informed the rest of her journey.

What did she do, and how badly did it play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.