Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 7

at .

How did the ladies feel about the hometowns of their suitors?

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 was another first for the franchise as the two sets of hometown dates got underway simultaneously.

Rachel Issues a Challenge - The Bachelorette

Meanwhile, a possible confession threatened to derail one woman's search for love.

As the pressure mounted, the two women had to come to terms with some big changes.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. The Bachelorette
  2. The Bachelorette Season 19
  3. The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7
  4. Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 7