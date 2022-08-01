Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 12

Did Kenya and Sanya manage to play nice with one another?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 12, the trip to Kenya came up again and Sanya was adamant about everyone bringing a friend.

Meanwhile, Sheree shed light on her new relationship and how far she would go to find love.

Elsewhere, Kandi found herself at an impasse when some of the women continued to bicker in her presence.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.