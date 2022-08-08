Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 13

Who got the upper hand in the latest big bust-up?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 13, things took a turn when Drew confronted Sheree about her friend Fatum.

However, Sheree threatened to throw tomatoes at her, leading to some shocked faces from everyone.

Elsewhere, Kandi had some issues at the restaurant and had to turn to a friend for support.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.