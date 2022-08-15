Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 14

Did the group trip to Jamaica get off on the right footing?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 14 Sanya continued to hose the ladies.

However, Kenya was quick to criticize her frenemy over her abilities.

Meanwhile, Kandi had some choice words for one of her colleagues amid a very big shakeup.

Elsewhere, the ladies questioned Sheree's motives after another big bust-up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.