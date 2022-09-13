House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Teases Royal Wedding, Backstabbing, & Death

The Royal Wedding is here, and we should probably sit back and watch the fireworks.

HBO has dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5, and it teases some big events.

Following on from House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 4, Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor's wedding will take center stage in the next installment, airing Sunday at 9 p.m.

Unfortunately, bedlam is on the menu as we see everyone standing up to witness a fight that includes Laenor.

The King effectively fired Otto on the most recent episode because he overplayed his hand when he learned about Daemon and Rhaenyra getting up close and personal in a bathhouse.

Now, it looks like he's leaving King's Landing with a stern warning for his daughter, Alicent.

"The King will die, and if Rhaenyra succeeds him, war will follow. Prepare Aegon to rule," he says through gritted teeth.

Alicent is understandably blindsided, but her loyalty in Rhaenyra started to waiver when she realizes her closest ally has lied to her.

Will Alicent follow her father's orders, or will she opt to chart her own path?

We do get a glimpse at what could be the King's demise, but it would be surprising if we got to that point so soon.

We also get a glimpse of the Velaryons in King's Landing, and even Rhaenys believes no one will accept Rhaenyra as the new ruler in the event Viserys dies.

Rhaenys knows first-hand that the sexism in the realm will probably keep Rhaenyra off the throne.

It makes you wonder what the Velaryons have planned if Rhaenyra is overlooked for the throne.

Could Ser Laenor take her place?

Everything is up in the air for now, but one thing's for sure:

House of the Dragon is not slowing down.

The pace is picking up as we reach a big turning point in the narrative.

Check out the new trailer, and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts and theories.

It looks like another huge episode.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.