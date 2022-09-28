TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip

The delayed numbers for Monday, September 26, are here, and NBC's Quantum Leap cooled off quite a bit.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2 secured 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The number is passable, at best, for a 10 p.m. drama.

The true test will be how it performs with streaming and DVR numbers.

Earlier on the night for NBC, The Voice inched down to 6.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped.

Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences.

The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively steady for CBS, but NCIS: Hawai'i (4.6 million/0.3 rating) dropped from last week's crossover event.

ABC's Monday Night Football coverage towered above the competition, drawing 8.7 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the demo.

The Good Doctor and Bachelor in Paradise will air on the night next week, so it will be exciting to see how that plays out.

