Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 1

How did Kody react to Christine's bombshell?

Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 1 picked up with Christine telling her husband not to come over anymore.

She doubled down, saying she'd never be attached to him again.

Kody felt like there was something awry, but realized she meant business when his junk was put in the garage.

As Kody confided in Robyn, she revealed that COVID exposed the cracks in the family, and worried whether the end was nigh.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.