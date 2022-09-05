Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 17

Did She by Sheree get off the ground?

Sheree raced against the clock on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 17 with the aim of bringing her vision to fruition.

However, there were many hurdles in her mission.

Meanwhile, the rest of the ladies grew frustrated by how everything was so last minute.

Elsewhere, Drew had some words with one of the housewives about comments about her lifestyle.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.